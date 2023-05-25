Iranian Defense Ministry unveils new ballistic missile

25 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.

The Kheibar missile - the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date - was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.

Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said the missile was unveiled as part of moves to "provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system".

State news agency IRNA said the Kheibar is "a liquid fuel missile with a range of 2,000 km and a 1,500 kg warhead".

Its name references the ancient town of Khaybar known for a decisive seventh-century battle in which the army of Prophet Mohammed defeated its thousands of Jewish residents.

According to state media, the speed of the high-mobility tactical missile "can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere".