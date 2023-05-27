Terrorist attack prevented in Gelendzhik

27 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Region, who was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack on a law enforcement facility, the FSB press office said.

The Russian citizen planned to detonate an improvised explosive device on the premises of one of the region’s law enforcement facilities.

"A ready-to-use improvised explosive device was seized from a cache equipped by the radical in a wooded area on the outskirts of the settlement. The components used in constructing the device were seized from his place of residence," the statement reads.

In addition, investigators confiscated from the detainee instructions for the assembly and use of explosive devices, which were obtained from Internet communities .

Criminal charges of preparing a terrorist attack have been brought against the suspect, who has been taken into custody.