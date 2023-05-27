Cavusoglu names conditions for Turkey-Armenia normalization

27 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations also affects Turkish-Armenian relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The minister noted that the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations actually depends on Yerevan.

"We may have different opinions about the events of 1915 with Armenia. However, the erection of monuments to terrorists undermines the normalization of our relations and is unacceptable," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The diplomat said: if Armenia is confident in itself, it should form a commission consisting of the U.S., France and Russia to investigate the events of 1915.