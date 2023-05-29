Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Erdogan on winning elections

29 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections.

"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Emine khanim on the occasion of the Victory! May the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal andc irreversible!" she wrote.

The First VP wished the entire Turkish people the best of health, happiness and peace.