Armenia subjects Azerbaijani positions to fire twice on day of Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

1 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army to fire in the direction of the Esrik Jirdakhan settlement of the Tovuz district from their positions located in the direction of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala district on June 1, at 09:10 (GMT+4), the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

According to the ministry, at about 10:00 (GMT +4) today, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Shusha district.

Azerbaijani units have taken adequate response measures in the mentioned directions.

The ministry also said that members of the above-said groups tried to carry out work under the guise of agricultural work, as well as repair and restoration work with the use of engineering equipment on a dirt road in the direction of the Shusha and Khojavand districts in order to lay a path to secure their combat positions.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, these actions were immediately stopped.