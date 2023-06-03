Moscow reveals results of Overchuk-Mustafaev-Grigoryan talks

3 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia sees considerable progress on the path of agreeing the modalities of unblocking transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said after the meeting of trilateral working group in Moscow.

The working group held its 12th meeting in Moscow on Friday. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Shakhin Mustafayev of Azerbaijan, Mger Grigoryan of Armenia and Alexey Overchuk of Russia.

"With satisfaction, considerable progress has been stated in agreeing the modalities of unblocking transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Overchuk said.

The Russian deputy PM noted that a general understanding has been reached concerning the implementation of concrete steps toward restoring and organizing railway communication along the Zangezur corridor.

He added that the sides agreed to continue working within the trilateral working group.