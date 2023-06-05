Bayramov holds phone talks with newly appointed Turkish FM

5 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister and wished him success.

The Azerbaijani FM expressed confidence that joint efforts to develop multifaceted and strategic allied relations between the two countries based on deep roots, common interests and values will continue to strengthen.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of the bilateral relations of brotherly, friendly and strategic partnership, regional issues.

Moreover, Hakan Fidan was invited to visit Azerbaijan. The newly appointed minister thanked Jeyhun Bayramov for his congratulations and kind words and accepted the invitation to visit Baku.