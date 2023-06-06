Iran presents new hypersonic ballistic missile

6 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran presented what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian state media published pictures of the "Fattah" missile at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and commanders of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"The precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and it is capable of penetrating all defence shields," Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards' aerospace force, was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Fattah's top speed reached mach 14 levels (15,000km/h).