Putin forecasts Russian GDP can grow

Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) can grow as of the end of this year even despite the slowdown in the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"According to experts, the global economy will continue to decelerate in 2023, while Russia’s GDP could grow by 1-2%. At the same time, it is vital to make the most of the opportunities that are presenting themselves. That means focusing on attaining technological and financial sovereignty, forging strong ties, developing optimal logistics routes, improving infrastructure and tackling inequality and poverty," Putin said.