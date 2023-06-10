Armenian militants attempt to to commit another provocation

10 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand and Shusha regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, starting from 23:20 on June 9 to 00:35 on June 10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Garaiman and Gunashli settlements of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region.

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly and Shusha regions.

The Azerbaijan army units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported, two days ago, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region from the positions in the direction of Brun settlement of the Garakilsa district.

Members of illegal Armenian armed groups under the guise of agricultural work also attempted to set up long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Khojaly district.

Azerbaijan took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.