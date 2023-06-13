Why dollar and euro rates rising against ruble this summer?

13 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose above 90 rubles for the first time since April 28, 2023, according to currency trading data.

As of 10:11 am Moscow time, the euro exchange rate added 1.27%, rising to 90.1 rubles.

As of 10:25 am Moscow time, the euro added 1.21% and reached 90.05 rubles.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.89% and amounted to 83.37 rubles, the yuan exchange rate went up by 0.48% to 11.616 rubles.

The dollar exchange rate rose above 84 rubles for the first time since April 4, 2022.