Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani army positions once again

14 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to intense shelling from 10:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions were located in the direction of the Arazdeen village in the Vedi district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army responded adequately. “The operational situation is under the control of our units," the ministry said.