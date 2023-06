16 Jun. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake has hit the province of Van in southeastern Türkiye.

"The tremors were registered at 12.54 local time (coincides with Moscow time) in the Tushpa area",

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported.

It is specified that the hypocenter was at a depth of 7.01 km. There is no information about the victims.