When will Lastochka trains to Abkhazia be resumed?

Lastochka trains from Russia to Abkhazia will be resumed from June 19. Restoration work is currently ongoing.

Assistant to the director general of the Abkhazian Railway Oktay Khazirishi said that it is planned to resume Lastochka electric trains to Abkhazia from June 19.

Earlier, trains were temporarily canceled due to damage to part of the railway in the Gagra region. The electric trains will run according to the announced schedule, the representative of the railway company detailed.

”Once again, the Russian side makes the final decision. Now there are some minor works are being carried out. Today, we plan to resolve this issue,”

– Oktay Khazirishi said.

Lastochka trains were canceled due to bad weather on June 14.