Kazakhstan hosts four party-talks on Syria

21 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey held consultations in Astana on June 20 to discuss a roadmap for normalizing Syrian-Turkish relations, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar took part in the meeting.