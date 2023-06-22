Sweden and NATO: what Türkiye demands?

22 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, speaking about the likelihood of Ankara endorsing Sweden's NATO membership by the summit in Vilnius, said Ankara is waiting for specific steps from Stockholm.

"We positively assess the changes in the Swedish anti-terrorism legislation, we are waiting for their specific application, extradition to us of persons whose extradition has been requested," Kurtulmus said.

"As far as I know, Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] will attend the summit. We will wait for specific steps," he said.