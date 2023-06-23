Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to increase number of flights

23 Jun. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the protocol signed during the visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Baku, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed to increase the number of mutual flights from 32 to 42 per month.

"The expansion of the legal framework will allow to increase the number of flights operated between the countries, which will increase competition in the air transportation market between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. It will also contribute to further strengthening of trade, economic, business, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries,"



the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport's press service said.

It was specified that the signing of the protocol took place during the visit of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Azerbaijan on June 21-22.