Putin discussed recent events in Russia with Raisi

26 Jun. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Accordin to the Kremlin website, on Monday, June 26, the presidents of Russia and Iran had a telephone conversation.

The main topic of the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi was the latest events in Russia. In particular, the Iranian leader declared his full support for the Russian Federation's leadership against the backdrop of the events that took place on June 24.

The parties also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in various spheres, including trade, energy and transport.

In addition to this, the presidents discussed the ways of ensuring stability in the South Caucasus and the situation's settlement in Syria.