What U.S. wants from Armenia and Azerbaijan?

the Azerbaijani foreign ministry's website

The program of the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington has been made public.

At first, U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken will hold bilateral meetings with the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs  at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Afterwards, Blinken will participate in an opening plenary session with Bayramov and Mirzoyan.

The talks between the foreign ministers of the two counties will continue through June 29. They will primarily focus on the draft peace agreement.

