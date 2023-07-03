Iran's senior diplomat to pay visit to Baku

3 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will arrive in Baku to participate in a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said.

The spokesman stressed that the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement at the level of foreign ministers is of great importance.

According to him, Iran will take part in the meeting at a high level because it attaches great importance to this movement and bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"A bilateral meeting of the Iranian foreign minister with his Azerbaijani counterpart will take place as a part of the visit, and other meetings will also be held. Each of these meetings is important," Nasser Kanaani said.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the upcoming meetings may result in the elimination of misunderstandings between Iran and Azerbaijan and the improvement of relations between the two countries.