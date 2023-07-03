Malaysian FM to arrive in Azerbaijan

3 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir will visit Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement at the level of foreign ministers.

According to him, this event will give the ministers of foreign affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement an opportunity to discuss issues related to the activities of the organization.

Malaysian FM will make a statement on the "The Non-Aligned Movement: unity and steadfastness in confronting new challenges" theme.

"I will also hold several bilateral meetings with my colleagues to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on international issues," Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held in Baku on July 5-6.