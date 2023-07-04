Russia's Vnukovo airport resumes work after drone attack

4 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vnukovo airport in the Moscow region resumed work from 08:00 Moscow time after the introduction of temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

"From 08:00 Moscow time on July 4, Vnukovo airport resumed operations," the statement said.

The press service of the airport confirmed that Vnukovo is working normally.

Earlier, restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo airport from 05:10 Moscow time on July 4. According to a source, 14 flights were diverted from Vnukovo to other local airports.