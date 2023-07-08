UN recognizes Lachin checkpoint as legal

8 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's petition dated May 12, 2023, regarding the alleged "illegality" of the Lachin border checkpoint and the requirement to "withdraw all Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Lachin road".

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said that Azerbaijan welcomes the fair dismissal by the International Court of Justice of Armenia’s motion.

"Azerbaijan welcomes today's fair refusal of the International Court of Justice in Armenia's petition to amend the court's decision of February 22, 2022. It was a unanimous decision of the court," he said.

On April 23, in order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.