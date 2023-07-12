Armenian armed groups attempt to set up fortifications in Azerbaijan

12 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan tried to set up permanent fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Kalbajar district on July 11, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped.

In addition, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures.