Azerbaijani gas exports increased

12 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan exported 5.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe from January through June 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter.

According to the minister, gas exports increased by 7.5% year-on-year.

"Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Europe (5.7 billion cubic meters), Türkiye (five billion cubic meters) and Georgia (1.3 billion cubic meters) from January through June 2023. A total of 2.8 billion cubic meters were exported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline(TANAP) during the reporting period," Shahbazov said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, which is 47.7% of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.