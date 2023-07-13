Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan

13 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of gross agricultural output in actual prices amounted to 5.8 million manat ($3.4 million) for the period from January through June 2023, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

According to the committee, livestock production accounted for 2.8 million manat ($1.6 million), and crop production - 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) out of this indicator.

Agricultural production increased by 3.4% (3.7% - animal husbandry, 3% - crop production) in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.