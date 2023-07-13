Hot and sunny weather expected in Abkhazia on Friday

13 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On Friday in Abkhazia, the weather will delight tourists: no rain, blue skies and +30 °C. The sea temperature is + 25 °C.

Forecasters promise hot and dry weather in Abkhazia.

According to the forecasts, on July 14, the air will warm up to + 25-30 °C, at night, to +17-22 °C, due to the passage of the tropical air masses from the south.

The sky will be clear, atmospheric pressure will be high. The ultraviolet index is 9. It is better to limit exposure to the sunlight during the afternoon.