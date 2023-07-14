Erdoğan to try to persuade Putin to grain deal extension

14 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is known that official Moscow has repeatedly stated that the extension of the grain announcement expiring on the next Monday, July 17, is not profitable for it. However, many countries participating in the deal continue to insist on the need to preserve the agreement.

In particular, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue.

"Such a conversation is expected",

the ruling Justice and Development Party's spokesman Ömer Çelik said.

He further noted that he believed Putin understood that the extension of this deal was important for Türkiye.