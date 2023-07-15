Armenian militants try to prevent passenger planes from flying through Azerbaijan

15 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, are using radio interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger planes of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The ministry noted that as a result of the use of radio interference against the Gulfstream G280 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, flying on the Zangilan-Fuzuli route from 11:54 to 12:07 (GMT+4) and Fuzuli-Baku route from 13:02 to 13:17 (GMT+4) on July 13, the GPS navigation system of the aircraft failed.

Moreover, illegal Armenian armed formations once again attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Khojaly district on July 15. But as a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the work was immediately stopped.