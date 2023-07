17 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate added 34.5 kopecks since the closure of the previous session and rose to 90.41 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The euro rate rose by 11.5 kopecks to 101.32 rubles.

In turn, the yuan exchange rate fell by 0.5 kopecks and amounted to 12.615 rubles.