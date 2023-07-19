Armenia subjects Kalbajar and Nakhchivan to fire at night

19 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian militants have made an attempt to establish fortifications on the territory of Azerbaijan, while the military subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army to fire in two directions - the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.

"On July 18, at approximately 21:15 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, have made an attempt to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Aghdam region," the statement reads.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

"Moreover, starting from 00:40 to 01:40 (GMT+4) on July 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu region, Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, and Ajibaj settlement of the Gafan region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Boyahmad settlement of Julfa region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the ministry added.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.