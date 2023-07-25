Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in Moscow once again

25 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a trilateral meeting and separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow on July 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, the ministers will discuss the current situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the implementation of trilateral agreements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties will focus on drafting a peace treaty, which Moscow is willing to provide maximum assistance with, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

In addition, other Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement issues will be raised at the meeting. Thus, it is planned to discuss the unblocking of transport communications, the delimitation of the border and the contacts of experts and politicians. The ministers will also discuss current issues on the countries' agendas in various fields.