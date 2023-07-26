Russian and Azerbaijani FMs hold meeting in Moscow

26 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, held bilateral meeting in Moscow on July 25, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Within the framework of the visit, another round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations is planned, the ministry noted.