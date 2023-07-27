Lachin сheckpoint open for medical purposes

Azerbaijan once again has created conditions for the free passage through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin border checkpoint operating on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
A total of 7 vehicles and 34 people, after inspection at the checkpoint in accordance with the rules, were provided with passage to Armenia:
- eleven members of the ICRC,
- twelve persons in need of medical care,
- ten members of their accompanying families,
- one representative of medical personnel.