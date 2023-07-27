Moscow residents warned about night rain and wind

27 Jul. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On the night of July 27-28, heavy rain is expected in Moscow. Forecasters also predict squalls up to 15 meters per second.

Tonight, weather conditions will worsen in Moscow. The relevant message appeared in the Telegram-channel of the Complex of municipal economy of Moscow.

On the evening of July 27 and throughout tomorrow, there will be thunderstorms in the capital. Forecasters predict squalls up to 15–17 meters per second.

Residents and guests of the city are warned not to approach the trees, and motorists - not to park near them.