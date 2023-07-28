Moscow region to export fish and caviar to Azerbaijan

28 Jul. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A company from the Moscow region has signed a contract for the export of fish products to Azerbaijan for $200,000.

"The value of the export contract for the manufacturer of fish products and semi-finished products amounted to $200,000. The company managed to sign it due to participation in the UzFood international exhibition held in Tashkent last spring",



Deputy Chairwoman of the Regional Government Ekaterina Zinovieva said.

"Food Team" will supply fish to Azerbaijan. The list of export products, according to the contract, included masago caviar. Masago is the roe of capelin, which is a popular ingredient for making sushi.

"Food Team" is located in the Dmitrovsky city district, the company has been operating in the market for 15 years. The company's product range includes chilled and frozen fish and seafood from global suppliers, TASS reports.