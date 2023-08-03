Putin-Erdogan meeting location not yet agreed - Peskov

3 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The date and location for a meeting between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are now under consideration and will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They [Putin and Erdogan] had several phone conversations and agreed to determine the particulars soon, first of all, the location where it will take place, and secondly, the date. All of this will be done via diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

What will Putin and Erdogan discuss?

According to Peskov, the leaders of Russia and Turkey will discuss several topics during the meeting:

the Russian-Turkish relations,

the situation in Ukraine,

grain deal,

various aspects of the global agenda.

On August 2, the presidents hel a telephone conversation. According to the Turkish presidential office, the two leaders agreed on the visit, but the date of the visit has not yet been announced.