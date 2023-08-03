Why will U.S. State Department adviser visit South Caucasus?

3 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono is traveling to the South Caucasus this week to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, the U.S. embassy in Baku said.

According to the embassy, Bono will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia, where he plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Reportedly, the official will discuss the humanitarian conditions and rights and security for the population of Karabakh.