Why will U.S. State Department adviser visit South Caucasus?

Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono is traveling to the South Caucasus this week to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, the U.S. embassy in Baku said.
According to the embassy, Bono will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia, where he plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Reportedly, the official will discuss the humanitarian conditions and rights and security for the population of Karabakh.
"We have consistently maintained that peace in the region must include these protections. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus," the U.S. embassy in Baku said.