Russian and Turkish Deputy FMs discuss grain deal

4 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar discussing the situation around the grain deal on August 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"An exchange of views took place on the situation around the Black Sea initiative to export Ukrainian food after its completion following the failure to implement the Russia-UN memorandum on normalizing the supply of domestic agricultural products to world markets," the statement reads.

The grain deal ended on July 17, because Russia had originally agreed to participate in the deal on the condition that its terms to remove illegitimate obstacles to the supply of grain and fertilizers from Russia to world markets would be observed, but none of these conditions was met.