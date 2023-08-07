Russia to cooperate with Iran in manufacturing aircraft

7 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade for aviation affairs emphasized increasing bilateral cooperation with Iran in the field of overhauling and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters.

An expert-level meeting was held on “Reviewing Solutions and Necessary Infrastructural Facilities for Development of Cooperation between Iran and Russia on Overhauling and Manufacturing Aircraft and Helicopter” in Tehran on August 6, Tasnim reported.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade for Aviation Affairs Andrey Boginsky and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry for Transportation Affairs Manoucheh Manteghi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the two sides would clinch an agreement on the development of necessary infrastructures for Russia-Iran cooperation in the field of overhauling and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters.