Chinese visa service center opens in Moscow

8 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Chinese visa center has been officially opened in Moscow, the Chinese embassy said.

"On August 7, 2023, the Chines embassy in Russia is officially opening a visa service center in Moscow," the statement reads.

Russians can apply for visas, including visas to enter Hong Kong and Macao, not only at the new Moscow center but also at Chinese consulates in Khabarovsk, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, and Vladivostok. Visa applications can also be filed via the Chinese visa center in St. Petersburg starting August 8.

According to the Moscow center’s website, visa applications can be filed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Applicants are required to fill in a questionnaire online and book an appointment.