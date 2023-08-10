Putin and Mirziyoyev discuss Russia-Uzbekistan alliance

10 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have held a telephone call in which they discussed prospects for the development of relations, as well as the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent, the Kremlin press service reports.

The presidents discussed key issues of further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance. The leaders agreed to give a boost to bilateral contacts at various levels.

The presidents’ most recent telephone call was in late July. At that time, Putin warmly congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on his birthday, and the presidents also "confirmed their mutual commitment to the further dynamic development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance."