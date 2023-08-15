Russia condemns terror attack on mosque in Iran

15 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia strongly condemns the terror attack on a mosque in Iran and is set to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with the Iranian partners, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side strongly condemns the barbaric terror attack and expressed sincere compassion with the families whose relatives have faced this tragedy," the statement reads.

The ministry expressed hope that those responsible for this crime will be punished.

Moscow also reaffirmed its readiness to further cooperation with our Iranian partners in fighting terrorism. According to the ministry, there were no Russian citizens among those hurt.