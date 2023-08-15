Death toll in Dagestan gas station blast increases

15 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has confirmed 35 people dead in an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala in the Dagestan Region, the agency’s press service said.

"During the removal of debris at the site of a blaze, bodies of five more people were discovered. According to the latest data, in all, 35 people have been killed," the agency said.

Emergency and rescue work continues. At this moment, 80 individuals with injuries have been reported.

An explosion occurred on Monday night across from a gas station on the outskirts of Makhachkala. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences and a day of mourning was declared in Dagestan.