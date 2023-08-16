Armenia shells Kalbajar

16 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani military in Kalbajar are under fire this evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs.

"On August 16, starting from 18:20 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region",

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Defense Ministry added that the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures.