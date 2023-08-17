Armenian militants make another attempt to build fortifications in Karabakh

17 Aug. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work with fire support attempted to install long-term fortification facilities at about 11:55 on August 17 in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

It was noted that the conducted work was immediately stopped and the positions of the illegal Armenian armed detachments that provided fire support to these works were suppressed as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani army units.