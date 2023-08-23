Ship traffic partly halted in Bosphorus due to engine failure

23 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been partly halted on August 23 morning due to an engine of a vessel entering it, the TV-100 television channel reports.

According to Tribeca Shipping, the engine failed on an oil tanker under the Liberian flag near the entry to the Bosphorus northern section. The coast guard service directed two tugs to help the ship.

Ship traffic in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels after a suspension, the Tribeca shipping agency said.