Turkey's reaction to Quran burning: Danish diplomat summoned once again

26 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish charge d'affaires in Ankara once again yesterday over another act of desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"The charge d'affaires of the Danish Embassy in Ankara were summoned to our Ministry again today as the acts of burning our holy book, the Quran, continued in front of our embassy in Copenhagen and the embassies of some Muslim countries," the sources said.

It was the sixth time this month that the Danish diplomat was summoned over repeated acts of the desecration of the Quran, Anadolu reported.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.