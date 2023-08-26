Water discharge from Fukushima: Moscow expects Tokyo to provide full details

Russia expects that Japan will provide all the necessary information regarding the water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to UNICEF Dmitry Chumakov said.
According to him, Russia is closely monitoring the situation.
"We expect Tokyo will demonstrate full transparency regarding the impact of the process on the state of the environment, providing all the necessary information to the interested states, even going to the extent of possibily taking environmental samples at the dumping site," the diplomat said.