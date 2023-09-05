Zakharova calls on Pashinyan to bear responsibility for his actions

5 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the scandalous interview of the Armenian prime minister to the Italian media. Maria Zakharova hinted that Nikol Pashinyan's behavior reminds of the proverbial "bad dancer’”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the high-profile statements of the head of the Armenian government, who recently gave an interview to Western media.

Maria Zakharova urged to take responsibility for one’s actions instead of an endless search for the guilty party.

"This is the difference between a politician, a statesman and a simple person who does not think about the national interests of his country. Once again, you need to be able to take responsibility for your own actions. Otherwise, it's a bit like a story about a bad dancer,”

– Maria Zakharova said.